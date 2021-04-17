Kumbh Returnees Will Spread COVID, Should Quarantine: BMC Mayor

A few days ago, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stopped short of announcing a lockdown in the state but he announced a slew of restrictions including a ban on gatherings to curb the spread of the virus.

Thackeray announced that Section 144 of the CrPC will be imposed in the state for 15 days, in a bid to tackle COVID-19 infections that he said were “exploding dangerously” in the state. These restrictions are in place till 1 May.