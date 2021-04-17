After PM’s ‘Symbolic’ Appeal, Juna Akhara Ends Kumbh Mela

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed that the ongoing Kumbh Mela should only be “symbolic” in light of the rising COVID-19 cases, Swami Avdheshanand Giri of the Juna Akhara announced an end to the month-long festival on Saturday, 17 April.
He took to Twitter to share the Akhara’s decision and said that their priority is the safety of the citizens of the country. “In the light of the pandemic, we have performed the visarjan (immersion) of the gods,” he further wrote.
WHAT DID THE PRIME MINISTER SAY?
In a tweet on Saturday morning, the Prime Minister said that he spoke to a head seer, Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha president Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, over the phone and made an appeal about the annual gathering in wake of the crisis.
He added that his appeal comes after two shahi snans have already taken place.
In response, the seer tweeted, "We respect Prime Minister's appeal. Saving lives is important. I request the people to not come for snan in large numbers, in the wake of COVID-19 situation, and follow all rules."
Before the Juna Akhara, Anand Akhara and Niranjani Akhara had also said that the they have ended the Kumbh.
Published: 17 Apr 2021,06:47 PM IST