No Night Curfew in Mumbai, Movie Theatres To Reopen: What Are the Latest SOPs?

As per an order issued by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, restaurants and theatres can now operate again at 50 percent capacity.
(Photo: Sandeep Mahankal/IANS)
With a steady decline in the number of daily COVID-19 cases, Mumbai on Tuesday, 1 February, decided to lift the night curfew in the city and ease the COVID-19 restrictions.
This came shortly after the Maharashtra government had, on Monday, 31 January, announced new COVID-19 guidelines and relaxation in certain districts, falling under Annexure A.
Can restaurants and theatres operate? Will there be a night curfew? Are tourists allowed? Here is all you need to know:
Can restaurants, theatres, and entertainment parks operate?
As per an order issued by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, the following can operate at 50 percent capacity:
Restaurants
Theatres
Amusement/theme parks
Swimming pools
Water parks
Will there be night curfew in Mumbai?
No, the night curfew from 11pm to 5am has been lifted in Mumbai.
Can beaches, gardens, and bazaars open?
Places such as the following shall remain open as per normal timing:
Beaches
Gardens
Parks
Weekly bazaars
Are tourists allowed?
The local tourist spots have reopened and shall operate at usual hours.
How many people are allowed in marriages and funerals?
There is no limit in the number of people who can attend funerals.
For marriages, one may invite guests up to 25 percent of the capacity of the venue or a maximum of 200 people, whichever is less.
Can sports events have audience?
Sports events can be attended with the following restrictions:
The maximum capacity shall be a quarter (25 percent).
The capacity shall be considered based on sitting arrangement.
Standing and moveable crowd shall be avoided.
Can bhajans and other folk entertainment programmes take place?
Bhajans and other folk/cultural/local entertainment programmes can take place at halved occupancy of the hall/pandal.
How long will these new guidelines be in place?
The new guidelines shall be in place till 28 February.
