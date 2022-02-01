Surge, Then Decline: How Omicron-Led COVID Spike Changed Course in January

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases are starting to plateau in India's major cities, indicated the Union Government, in a press conference earlier last week.

January saw all the major cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru – surpassing their second wave tallies and recording the highest fresh surge, while hospitalisations and deaths remained low.

Here's a look at how cases surged in these cities, before it started declining, indicating that we may be moving towards the end of third wave.