India's Daily COVID-19 Cases Dip to 1.67 Lakh, 1192 Deaths Reported

As India witnessed a decline in COVID-19 cases, the country logged 1,67,059 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 1 February. A total of 1,192 deaths due to COVID-19 were also reported.

The daily positivity rate stood at 11.69 percent, while the active cases have dropped to 17,43,059.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra government on late Monday night announced new guidelines for easing COVID-19 restrictions for districts administered with 90 percent of single-dose and 70 percent of the double dose of vaccination for 18 years or above.