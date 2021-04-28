COVID Vaccine Registration for Above 18: How to Book Appointment?

The long wait is nearly over. Registration for COVID-19 vaccine for anyone above the age of 18 will open on Wednesday, 28 April, at 4 pm, with the vaccination process beginning on 1 May.
How do you book an appointment? What documents do you need? Here’s all you need to know.
I am eligible to get COVID vaccine from 1 May. How do I register?
Can I just register on the spot at a hospital or vaccine centre?
How to register on Co-WIN?
What details do I need to register?
Once the details are filled in, you will get a confirmation message. You can add names of four others on the Co-WIN portal by clicking on ‘Add More’ option.
What documents are accepted as proof of identity?
You may submit any one of the following documents as a proof of identity.
Should I have a physical copy of the identity proof?
Yes. For example, if you are registering online with Aadhaar card, you have to take the same with you to the vaccine centre on the day of the vaccination.
When is the process complete?
Following online registration, you will receive an SMS informing you about the due date, place and time of vaccination.
Does this mean I can choose the site and date of vaccination?
Yes. The Co-WIN website displays vaccination sites based on the geo-coordinates of the person. You are likely to get the option to choose the date and the site, based on the availability of slots.
Can I choose between Covishield and Covaxin?
No, you will not be able to choose the vaccine while registering. However, you can choose a centre that is administering the particular vaccine.
I am on electoral roll in Tamil Nadu. But I work in Delhi. Can I get vaccinated in Delhi?
Yes, the government is providing the option to get vaccinated in any state of the country, reported The Indian Express.
Therefore, a person from Tamil Nadu, but working in Delhi, can get vaccinated in the national capital.
Can I reschedule vaccination appointments made?
Yes, you are allowed to reschedule the vaccination appointment. However, this has to be done before the date of appointment.
How do I get my vaccination certificate?
Whatever form of registration is used, all beneficiaries are registered on the Co-WIN platform. Vaccination certificates will be issued in the form of digital QR codes – a provisional certificate on getting the first dose, and a final certificate on receiving their second dose.
Beneficiaries are also sent a link to download their certificates on SMS, or they have an option of taking a printout of their certificate from the vaccination centre.
Published: 28 Apr 2021,08:53 AM IST