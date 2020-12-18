Is COVID Vaccination Mandatory in India? How Many Doses Do I Need?

With three vaccine candidates under regulatory review, India is gearing up for the COVID-19 vaccination drive, perhaps one of the biggest in the world. While questions about the efficacy and safety of the vaccine loom, the Union Ministry of Health on Friday, 18 December, released a set of answers, addressing some of the common concerns of the general public.

Are COVID-19 vaccines safe? Is it mandatory to get vaccinated? What about those who have already recovered?

Here’s what the government advisory says about these questions, and more. Read on.