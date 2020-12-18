How Safe Are COVID Vaccines? Virologist Answers FAQs From Skeptics

Vaccine news has been the light at the end of the tunnel for most of us. But there are still a few skeptics who believe in the science of vaccines but aren't quite convinced about a COVID vaccine.

Can I trust the safety of a COVID vaccine? Does everyone really need to take it? Can I wait for 6 months, and see its effects on other people before I decide on vaccination?

FIT asked virologist Dr Shahid Jameel to address some common questions about COVID vaccine to help quell anxieties. Dr Jameel is the Director of Trivedi School of Biosciences at Ashoka University.

The answers are based on his response.

Read on.