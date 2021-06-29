Vaccine For Pregnant Women: How Safe Is It? Health Min's New SOPs

Over 90 percent pregnant women recover without any need for hospitalisation. A recent study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) revealed that the case fatality rate (CFR) in pregnant and postpartum women was 5.7 percent in the second wave as compared to just 0.75 percent in the first wave.

Moreover, 28.7 percent of pregnant and postpartum mothers had severe symptoms in the second wave, as compared to 14.2 percent who showed any symptoms in the first wave.

Those who are symptomatic appear to be at a higher risk of severe infection and death. In case of severe disease, they will need to be hospitalised.

Pregnant women who are older than 35 years of age, and those who have underlying health conditions such as high blood pressure, obesity, are at higher risk of getting severe illness.