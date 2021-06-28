No EU ‘Green Pass’ for India-Made AstraZeneca Covishield Vaccine

The EU Green Pass, a digital certificate, was introduced by the European Union in a bid to restore freedom of travel for the public and is encouraging members to remove the barriers to entry placed due to COVID-19.

From 1 July onwards, those who hold the Green Pass will not need to quarantine or test for COVID when entering a EU country. However, individual countries may impose restrictions depending on their currently infection rate/case load.

There are three types of EU’s COVID-19 passport/Green Pass launched:

Vaccination passport

Test certificate

Recovery certificate

According to schengenvisainfo.com, individuals who have recently been infected with COVID-19 and have recovered from it should also be permitted to travel with an EU COVID travel certificate.