No EU ‘Green Pass’ for India-Made AstraZeneca Covishield Vaccine

Europe’s new ‘vaccine passport’ programme, which recognises a few COVID-19 vaccines to enable people to travel in and out of Europe with few hurdles, includes the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine but not the version manufactured in India – Covishield.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has so far cleared four vaccines – Comirnaty (Pfizer/BioNTech), Moderna, Vaxzervria (AstraZeneca manufactured in the UK and EU countries), and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).
Covishield, which is manufactured at Pune-based Serum Institute of India, is derived from the AstraZeneca shot and has been excluded from the list. Bharat Biotech’s vaccine Covaxin has also been not listed in the approved list.
The EU Green Pass, a digital certificate, was introduced by the European Union in a bid to restore freedom of travel for the public and is encouraging members to remove the barriers to entry placed due to COVID-19.
From 1 July onwards, those who hold the Green Pass will not need to quarantine or test for COVID when entering a EU country. However, individual countries may impose restrictions depending on their currently infection rate/case load.
There are three types of EU’s COVID-19 passport/Green Pass launched:
According to schengenvisainfo.com, individuals who have recently been infected with COVID-19 and have recovered from it should also be permitted to travel with an EU COVID travel certificate.
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla on Monday, 28 June, tweeted that he has taken up the issue of Covishield being excluded from the list “at the highest levels and hopes to resolve this matter soon".
