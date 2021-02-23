FAQ: Amid Second Wave Scare, How Are Different States Faring?

At least five states across the country are witnessing a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and fresh infections, despite a dip in November and December, the Centre had said earlier this week. Meanwhile, India also saw a spike in India’s seven-day average of new cases.

While some argue that the spike is expected and is not necessarily unexpected, other’s say that this is a ‘warning before the second wave.’

Maharashtra, Kerala, and Punjab are among the five states termed as “concern states” by the Centre due surge in number of cases, while the other two in the list are Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Here’s a look at how different states are faring.