Is CoWIN App Necessary to Get COVID Vaccines? RS Sharma Answers
“Our digital system is prepared for 1 crore COVID vaccinations per day,” says RS Sharma on the CoWIN app.
Sanjay Pugalia
RS Sharma, Chairman of the Empowered Panel for COVID Vaccination speaks exclusively to The Quint. |
(Photo: The Quint)
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma Video Producers: Kanishk Dangi and Hera Khan
Is CoWIN app necessary to get coronavirus vaccines? Does the app have glitches? Are COVID vaccines getting expired?
RS Sharma, Chairman of the Empowered Panel for COVID vaccination in India, spoke exclusively to The Quint's Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia and answered several questions about the government's CoWIN app.
CoWIN app is the digital platform rolled out by the Centre to manage the COVID-19 vaccination program. The app will be a one-stop digital platform to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine. Users would need a photo ID – Aadhaar card, driving license, PAN card, etc – to register themselves on it.
Is CoWIN App Necessary to Get COVID Vaccines?
Dispelling the widespread rumour that one would need to download the CoWIN app in order to get the vaccine, the head of COVID vaccination drive in India, Sharma said:
“We have vaccinated more than 1 crore people in India. We need to increase the vaccination drive...We are trying to make it easy for people to participate. It’s not necessary to download the CoWIN app. The Aarogya Setu app can also be used to register... Not necessary that only one person can be registered on your app, other people can also be registered using the same app.”
Is the Vaccination Drive Slow?
With the current state of vaccination, it would take a very long time to vaccinate the entire population.
On being asked at what speed would we be able to vaccinate our large population, Sharma said:
“Our digital system is prepared for 1 crore COVID vaccinations per day. We won’t face any issue.”
Rubbishing claims that the app has glitches, Sharma said, "The first 2-3 days there were issues with CoWIN but they were resolved. The problems, in fact, were with the hospital data, not CoWIN."
