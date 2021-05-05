Third Wave of COVID-19 Is Inevitable: Govt’s Scientific Advisor 

Scientists of India and all over world are working to anticipate these kinds of variants and act against them rapidly by early warning and developing modified tools, he added.

The Union Health Ministry, meanwhile, said that around 2.4 percent day-on-day growth in COVID cases had been noticed in the country.

Joint Secretary, Health, Luv Aggarwal, said, "Twelve states have more than one lakh active cases, seven states have 50,000 to one lakh active cases and 17 states have fewer than 50,000 active cases. Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh have more 1.5 lakh active cases."

Aggarwal stated that 24 states and UTs have reported more than 15 percent COVID positivity rate while 10 states have more than 25 percent positivity rate. Maharashtra has a reported positivity rate of 24 percent.