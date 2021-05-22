Pregnant Women at High Risk for COVID, When Will We Be Vaccinated?

I am eight-months pregnant, living in Delhi in India, a country that has over the last few weeks seen thousands of COVID deaths. The second wave has shattered several families and left many others anxious for themselves and their loved ones.

Despite a surge in cases in the country and the national capital, pregnant women are listed as contraindications to the two dominant COVID-19 vaccines being administered in India: Covishield and Covaxin. The reason given for this exclusion is the lack of clinical data in vaccine trials.

If the government wants to go by evidence-based data, then why have the only two global vaccines having safety evidence for pregnant women – Pfizer and Moderna – not been made available to us? Even if I want to, I cannot get vaccinated to protect myself and my unborn child.