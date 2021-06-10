FAQ: T478K COVID Variant Spreading in Mexico – What We Know So Far

A novel COVID-19 variant detected by researchers at the University of Bologna, Italy, is thought to be spreading rapidly in Mexico.

The study, published in the Journal of Medical Virology, has identified the COVID-19 variant, T478K, as being responsible for over 50 percent of coronavirus cases in Mexico.

The researchers of the study, who examined over a million genomic sequences, point to the rapid spread of this variant in North America since January 2021.

What do we know about this variant? FIT answers your FAQs.