FAQ: How Effective Are COVID Vaccines Against Delta Variant?

A study published in The Lancet found that the Pfizer vaccine produces lower levels of antibodies against the Delta variant, or the B.1.617.2 variant – first found in India.

Another study by the INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genome Sequencing Consortia) and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed that it was this variant that was behind the deadly second wave of the pandemic in India. The transmissibility of the strain is 50 percent more than that of the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7).

How effective is the Pfizer vaccine against the Delta variant? How do Indian vaccines like Covishield and Covaxin compare with each other in terms of antibody production? Here’s what the studies tell us.