FAQ: What Happens if I Miss My Second Dose of COVID Vaccine?

As lakhs of adults between 18 and 44 years are trying to win the ‘fastest-finger-first’ challenge on CoWIN, hoping to get their first dose of coronavirus vaccine, countless Indians above 45 are missing their timeline for a second jab.

Although shortage of vaccines across the country is the primary reason, lockdowns, lack of access, and coronavirus itself have made Indians miss their timeline for the booster dose.

What happens when you miss your second dose? How long can you wait before you take your second dose of Covaxin or Covishield? Here’s what you need to know.