Study Finds Novavax 90.4% Effective: When Do We Get It in India?  

Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine has an overall effectiveness of 90.4 percent in preventing symptomatic infection, announced the company on Monday, 14 June.

According to a statement released by the US based biotech company, its COVID vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, also gives 93 percent protection against "predominantly circulating variants of concern and variants of interest."

In previous studies conducted in the UK, Novavax demonstrated efficacy of 89.3 percent. The US FDA, however, requires the submission of data from trials conducted at least partly in the US before granting authorisation.

With the encouraging data from the much larger study being conducted in the US and Mexico, Novavax hopes to accelerate its COVID vaccine rollout.