Private Hospitals Used Only 17% of Total COVID Vaccines in May

The data released by the health ministry shows that only 17.05 percent of the total vaccines received from the Centre were used by the private hospitals in May.
As per the ministry's 4 June data, the central government provided total of 7.4 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to hospitals across the country in May, of which 1.85 crore doses were earmarked for private hospitals.
High prices at private hospitals in comparison to government-run hospitals and vaccine hesitancy is believed to be the likely reason behind the low vaccination at private healthcare institute.
Earlier this month, the government fixed the maximum price that private hospitals can charge for COVID-19 vaccines amid allegations of profiteering.
Under the new vaccine policy announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which will be implemented from 21 June, the International Yoga Day, the Centre said it will procure 75 percent of the vaccines produced by companies, including the 25 percent currently assigned to states. Private hospitals will continue to buy the remaining 25 percent and vaccinate those who are willing to pay.
In government-run institutions, vaccines will be provided for free to all eligible persons.
The earlier vaccine policy announced in May has been much criticised because of the differential pricing. Critics pointed out that many countries are inoculating all sections of their population for free, with the government bearing all costs.
Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, is 24,76,58,855 doses (as per data available at 8 am on Saturday, 12 June.
More than 1.12 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered as per the latest data. Furthermore, more than 10 lakh vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states and UTs within the next three days.
