Can an RT-PCR Test Detect Omicron? How Will Genome Sequencing Help?

Stating that the global risk from the new coronavirus variant Omicron as "very high," the World Health Organization (WHO), pointed that it could be detected in some RT-PCR tests.

While initial data has detected greater transmissibility, what remains key to stop the spread is the faster detection of the variant itself and the RT-PCR detection can help with it, the WHO has said.

But is that the case in India? What is genome sequencing and how will it help us detect the variant? Here's all you need to know.