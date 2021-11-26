New COVID Variant B.1.1.529 Raises Concern: Is It More Transmissible?

A new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, first detected in Botswana, has put India on alert with the Centre asking states to conduct "rigorous screening and testing" of all international travellers from these countries.

The variant is reported to have a significantly high number of mutations, and could have public health implications, the health ministry said.

What do we know about the variant? What makes it more transmissible? Here's all you need to know.