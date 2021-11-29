Post Claiming Omicron is 'Deadlier' Than Earlier COVID-19 Variants is False

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday, 26 November, named the recently detected B.1.1.529 strain of COVID-19 'Omicron', while adding that it is not sure whether the variant is more transmissible or severe compared to Delta and other previous variants of the virus.

However, several social media posts have gone viral claiming that the Omicron is highly infectious and deadly. The viral post poses to be message from the "a doctors' group from RSA (Republic of South Africa)".

We found that the claims made in the viral posts were the similar to those that were shared when the Delta variant of the virus was raising an alarm all over the world. The viral text was debunked by The Quint's WebQoof team.