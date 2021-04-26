FAQ: What Containment Measures Have Been Imposed in Kerala?

In spite of restrictions imposed last week, Kerala continues to witness a rise in COVID cases. To contain the spread, the Kerala government has decided to impose further containment measures.

The Kerala government had decided to impose night restrictions from 9 pm to 5 am for two weeks, beginning, Tuesday, 20 April.

The state government had earlier introduced other restrictions as well. Sectoral magistrates and police were given powers to shut malls, theatres, establishments, and shops for a fixed number of days if they violate protocol. Private tuition centres were urged to continue online.

What are the new restrictions that have been imposed? Here’s all you need to know: