Plea in SC Seeks COVID +ve Siddique Kappan’s Transfer to AIIMS

The plea noted that in the background of Kappan's deteriorating health, he should be transferred to AIIMS or Safadrjung Hospital immediately.

Kappan, along with three others, was arrested en route to Hathras in the aftermath of the alleged gang rape and murder of a Dalit girl in September 2020, and was charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA and slapped with charges of sedition.

Kappan, who was a reporter for Malayalam news portal Azhimukham and secretary of the KUWJ’s Delhi unit has been lodged in Mathura’s jail since October 2020.

The journalists union has denied the allegations levied on him and expressed that Kappan was tortured in jail. They also approached the Supreme Court in October, on a habeas corpus plea, where they called Kappan's detention "illegal" and asked the UP government to present him in court.

(With inputs from Bar and Bench)