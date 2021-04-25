Shift Kappan to AIIMS: 11 Kerala MPs Write to CJI Ramana

A day after arrested journalist Siddique Kappan’s wife wrote to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, claiming her COVID-19 positive husband had been kept “chained like an animal” at a Mathura Hospital, a group of 11 Members of Parliament from Kerala on Sunday, 25 April, wrote to the CJI calling for an “urgent hearing” in his case.
In their letter, the lawmakers said that Kappan – arrested on the way to Hathras and charged under UAPA – is in a serious condition and must be shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.
The letter, signed by Kannur MP K Sudhakaran, Palakkad MP VK Sreekandan, Thrissur MP TN Prathapan and others stated that it was “shocking beyond words that such grave violation of human rights is happening in our India, a democracy”.
Siddique’s wife had written to the Chief Justice of India claiming that her husband had been “chained like an animal” at the Medical College Hospital in Mathura. She urged that necessary steps should be taken to ensure that the journalist is taken back to Mathura jail.
If immediate steps are not be taken, the situation could eventually lead to Siddique’s untimely demise, Raihanth wrote in her letter to the CJI.
Arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police, while on his way to Hathras in October 2020, Siddique was shifted to the Mathura Jail, where had sustained injuries after falling in the bathroom on 20 April. The next day, he tested positive for COVID-19.
Siddique’s Habeas Corpus plea was filed within 24 hours of his arrest on 6 October last year. However, over six months later, the matter is still pending in the Supreme Court.
A Habeas Corpus plea is a writ used to challenge the unlawful detention or imprisonment of a person under Article 32 of the Constitution. It is meant to protect the fundamental rights of a person.
