Shift Kappan to AIIMS: 11 Kerala MPs Write to CJI Ramana

A day after arrested journalist Siddique Kappan’s wife wrote to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, claiming her COVID-19 positive husband had been kept “chained like an animal” at a Mathura Hospital, a group of 11 Members of Parliament from Kerala on Sunday, 25 April, wrote to the CJI calling for an “urgent hearing” in his case.

In their letter, the lawmakers said that Kappan – arrested on the way to Hathras and charged under UAPA – is in a serious condition and must be shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.