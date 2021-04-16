Brazil's Report on Bharat Biotech Plant: Why is the CDSCO Silent?

Typically, the first step in making an inactivated vaccine is to grow the virus in cells. In Covaxin’s case, Bharat Biotech used Vero-cells, which come from the kidney of the African green monkey. The next step is to filter the liquid, and separate the virus from the cell debris. After this, manufacturers use heat or a chemical to inactivate the virus. Bharat Biotech uses a chemical called beta-propiolactone, which jumbles the viral genome so that the virus cannot replicate anymore. A few steps later, the vaccine is prepared by combining the inactivated virus with an adjuvant (a chemical which enhances the body’s immune response), and excipients (chemicals which add volume to the product and keep it stable).

Along the way, however, manufacturers must take multiple measures to ensure the process goes as planned. And Anvisa says Bharat Biotech skipped some of these measures.

One measure is to prove that the inactivation process worked. Manufactures can do this in many ways. For the rabies vaccine, the vaccine-maker can add the killed virus to a cell line (such as Vero cells), and check for rabies virus antigens using a method called immunofluorescence. Alternatively, the vaccine-maker can inject the fluid from the virus-cell mixture into the brains of mice. If the mice develop rabies symptoms within two weeks, it means the inactivation method has failed.

Another measure is to show the so-called kinetics of inactivation, which maps the rate at which the virus gets killed during the inactivation process. Broadly, this means the manufacturer will plot a curve with the number of surviving viral particles on the vertical axis and the time for which the virus has been exposed to the inactivating heat or chemical on the horizontal axis.

This curve is important because in some processes, the virus dies quicker in the beginning, while in others, the inactivation is delayed. And because it is virtually impossible for a vaccine-maker to detect every last live virus in every last vial, this curve can predict how long it will take for the virus to become completely harmless. This calculation helps companies produce vaccine vials in which the chances of a live virus being present are vanishingly small.

A third measure the manufacturer must take is to “validate” the proof of inactivation. In other words, they must show that the proof of inactivation is specific and sensitive, says Sumant Baukhandi, the managing director of GMP Pharma Private Limited, a Dehradun-based GMP consulting firm and training institute.

In the example of rabies virus vaccine described earlier, high specificity would mean that only the live rabies virus, and no other, is detected in the proof of inactivation, while high sensitivity would mean that even small amounts of rabies virus are detected.

After the vaccine is formulated, manufacturers must again do a number of tests. One test measures the potency of each dose, typically by measuring the viral antigen which provokes an immune response in humans, eventually protecting against disease.