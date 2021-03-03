Covaxin Phase 3 Results Show 81% Clinical Efficacy: Bharat Biotech

Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech on Wednesday, 3 March, said that results of its Phase 3 clinical trials had shown that the interim clinical efficacy of ‘Covaxin’ is 81 percent.
The vaccine demonstrated 81 percent interim efficacy “in preventing COVID-19 in those without prior infection after the second dose," the company said.
The participants in the phase 3 trials were between 18-98 years of age, including 2,433 over the age of 60 and 4,500 with comorbidities, the company further said.
"Clinical trial to continue through to final analysis at 130 confirmed cases in order to gather further data and to evaluate the efficacy of Covaxin in additional secondary study endpoints," the company further said in its statement.
“Today is an important milestone in vaccine discovery, for science and our fight against coronavirus. With today’s results from our Phase 3 clinical trials, we have now reported data on our COVID-19 vaccine from Phase 1, 2, and 3 trials involving around 27,000 participant,” Dr. Krishna Ella, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Biotech said about the announcement.
He added that the vaccine showed high clinical efficacy trend not just against COVID-19 but also “significant immunogenicity against the rapidly emerging variants.”
Covaxin is one of the two vaccines against COVID-19 which had been greenlighted by the government for emergency use. However, the approval to the vaccine in December 2020, which was still in clinical trials at the time, having completed two of the required three rounds, had caused much controversy.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
Published: 03 Mar 2021,05:26 PM IST