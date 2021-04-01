Brazil Health Regulator Denies Permission to Import Covaxin

Brazil's health regulator has denied permission to import Covaxin, India’s indigenous vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech for not maintaining “good manufacturing practices,” reported NDTV. Brazil, which was the worst-hit by COVID-19 after the United States, had ordered 20 million doses of the vaccine.

An inspection that was led by Agencia Nacional de Vigilancia Sanitari (ANVISA) from 1-5 March reportedly revealed issues concerning Hyderabad-headquartered vaccine maker’s manufacturing processes. According to reports, the Brazilian health regulator had said that Covaxin had been rejected "considering the non-compliance with the requirements of Good Manufacturing Practices for Medicines.''

As per ANVISA’s statement, different non-conformities were found at Bharat Biotech’s manufacturing site, implying a risk to manufacturing and product quality assurance. “This, in turn, implies a health risk for users of the vaccine in Brazil,” the health regulator said.