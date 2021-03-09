Lancet Publishes Covaxin Phase 2 Trial Results, Finds It Safe

According to the report, the most common adverse event in Phase 2 trials was pain at the injection site, followed by headache, fatigue, and fever.

It also says, “no severe or life-threatening (i.e., grade 4 and 5) solicited adverse events were reported.”

The report goes on to say that the results of Phase 2, when compared to that of Phase 1, were especially substantial.

Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech, became India’s first COVID vaccine to be given approval for emergency use, back in January.

The vaccine has since been marred with controversy as the move was made before it had cleared all three phases of clinical trials.