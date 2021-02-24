‘Expedite Vaccination’: Centre to 5 States Reporting COVID Surge

The Union Health Ministry, on Tuesday, 23 February, wrote to the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Chhattisgarh, asking them to expedite the vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers. These states, according to media reports, have shown a daily surge in new COVID-19 cases. Further, concerns over new strains of the virus are also emerging.

The object of expediting the vaccination process, according to PTI, is to confer immunity in the shortest possible time frame to combat the rising trend of COVID-19 cases and positivity rate in some districts.