Lockdown in Amravati: What’s the SOP as COVID Cases Spike in Maha?

Maharashtra has been recording over 6,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the last three days, with the state touching almost 7,000 cases on Sunday, 21 February. While a strict seven-day shutdown has been put in place in the Amravati district, the government has warned people to follow COVID-19 protocols or witness another lockdown in the state.
In a video address, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said it would take "8 to 15 days" to ascertain if the current upsurge in daily cases is a fresh wave of infections.
What are the new rules? What’s allowed in Amravati? Here’s all you need to know.
What are the fresh restrictions imposed in Maharashtra?
Religious celebrations, social gatherings, political rallies, and protests will be prohibited across Maharashtra from Monday, 22 February, in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.
The Maharashtra government has appealed to the private sector to allow ‘work from home’ or have staggered work timings to avoid overcrowding.
What’s allowed during the one-week lockdown in Amravati?
Is there a lockdown in Pune?
No, there is no lockdown in Pune as of now. However, schools and colleges in and around the district have been shut down. The government has said that a decision will be taken after due monitoring in the next one week.
I live in Maharashtra. What precautions should I take?
Will there be a complete lockdown in Maharashtra?
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has warned that a lockdown will be imposed in the state if people don't follow COVID guidelines strictly.
Published: 22 Feb 2021,10:48 AM IST