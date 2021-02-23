‘Virus is Telling Us to Be Cautious’: Experts Explain COVID Spike

If it is the former, the rise could be due to a “relaxation in discipline, meaning more gatherings, not masking or maintaining hygiene,” but if it is the latter, “we must be careful and alert because this could mean a new variant has escaped from the immunity net and this may be the cause.”

We would only know this in a few days once we follow the World health Organisation’s initial maxim of ‘test, test, test!’

What’s more worrying? “Reinfections,” says Dr John. “If there are fresh infections, we must be alert as well, but it can be controlled through certain curbs. In re-infections, we have more to worry about.” We would need more tests to determine if it is a more infectious variant, the UK or South African variant or if it is an indigenous variant.

Dr Shubhash Salunke adds, “Every virus, particularly pandemic prone viruses have their mutations - this is nothing unusual. Even our Indian indigenous virus has many mutations - virologists say we’ve had up to 3-4000 mutations and this will go on. Some will increase the transmissibility, some the virulence.”