Covid Surge: Remdesivir Production to Be Increased, Costs Cut

Following reports of lack of availability of the anti-viral drug, the production of Remdesivir will be ramped up and its prices will be reduced, the Ministry of Chemical and Fertilizer said on Wednesday, 14 April.

Following a meeting with the national drug controller and the Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry, as well as the stakeholders last month, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday that the government's move "will ramp up production capacity for manufacturing to around 80 lakh vials a month”.

"Manufacturers of Remdesivir are to reduce the price to less than Rs 3,500 by the end of this week," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

At present, the total installed capacity of the seven manufacturers of Remdesivir is 38.8 lakh vials per month, the ministry informed.

It added that fast-track approval has been granted for seven additional sites having a production capacity of 10 lakh vials per month to six manufacturers and another 30 lakh vials per month production is also lined up.

"National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) is continuously monitoring the availability of the drug," the Ministry stated.