Keep Your Mask On: Reasons Why Experts Say COVID is Airborne

A recent study published in the Lancet points to strong evidence that COVID-19 causing SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was thought to spread through droplets, is primarily an airborne pathogen.
This study brings us a step closer to understanding the virus, the way it spreads, and what can help prevent transmission.
The findings are also backed by another study, published on 14 April, that hopes to decimate misunderstandings surrounding the terminology such as “droplet,” “airborne,” and “droplet nuclei” transmission used interchangeably to define the virus and its characteristics.
What this means is that in the case of COVID, a person need not come directly in contact with 'large respiratory droplets' to get infected.
An individual could potentially be infected just by inhaling aerosols produced when an infected person exhales, speaks, shouts, sings, sneezes, or coughs.
The Lancet study also says that just maintaining physical distance at 'droplet distance' wouldn’t restrict transmission either.
Though the risk of transmission is far higher at close range, it can also occur over a distance.
The study also found that around 59 percent of all transmission globally has spread from people who were neither coughing, not sneezing.
Moreover, just speaking produces thousands of aerosols that easily transmit through air.
The study goes on to talk about how in the case of airborne infectious viruses, the following measures should be ensured to avoid inhalation of the infectious aerosols and effectively reduce transmission.
Most of the guidelines are the same as they've been from the beginning of the pandemic— mask up, social distance, wash hands.
The studies, however, emphasise ventilation as a crucial measure as the tiniest suspended particles can remain airborne for hours and can be cause infection if inhaled.
A second crucial they raise is the importance of the quality of the mask you use.
Masks usually block out large droplets from landing on your face, and do, to some extent, protect from inhalation of aerosols.
Which is why it is crucial to make sure the mask you use is well-fitted and layered.
This can also explain why healthcare workers have been infected in spite of wearing surgical masks.
In light of these findings, the study authors call for higher-grade protection for healthcare staff and front-line workers.
(The article was first published on FIT.)
Published: 17 Apr 2021,11:11 AM IST