Keep Your Mask On: Reasons Why Experts Say COVID is Airborne

A recent study published in the Lancet points to strong evidence that COVID-19 causing SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was thought to spread through droplets, is primarily an airborne pathogen.

This study brings us a step closer to understanding the virus, the way it spreads, and what can help prevent transmission.

The findings are also backed by another study, published on 14 April, that hopes to decimate misunderstandings surrounding the terminology such as “droplet,” “airborne,” and “droplet nuclei” transmission used interchangeably to define the virus and its characteristics.