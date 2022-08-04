Delhi Sees Fresh Surge in COVID-19 With 2,202 New Cases – Highest in 6 Months

Delhi on Thursday, 4 August, saw a steep rise in COVID-19 cases with 2,202 infections COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths due to the viral disease.
Delhi on Thursday, 4 August, saw a steep rise in COVID-19 cases with 2,202 infections COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths due to the viral disease. The daily cause count is the highest since 4 February, when the national capital logged 2,272 cases.
The positivity rate in the city soared to 11.84 percent – highest since 24 January, when it was 11.79 percent.
This is the fourth day in a row that the positivity rate has remained above 10 percent. The number of active cases has risen to 6,175.
India, meanwhile, recorded 19,983 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
The Delhi High Court on Thursday said that the police should take quick action and file complaints before courts concerned in matters concerning the violation of COVID-19 prohibitory orders by citizens.
The court observed that there were “innumerable cases” of people violating norms pertaining to permissible business hours amid the pandemic or wearing masks, which “are all actionable wrongs and need to be dealt with firmly, but it must also be effective."
The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on 13 January this year during the Omicron-driven third wave of the pandemic.