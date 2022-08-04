Suspicious Item Found in Delhi's Rohini, Bomb Disposal Squad En Route

A suspicious bag was found in Delhi's Rohini on Thursday, 4 August, raising alarm amid tightened security ahead of the Independence Day.

The bag was found in the parking area near DC Chowk, Rohini Sector-9, news agency PTI reported, citing the police.

A bomb detection and disposal squad was immediately sent to the site. Sniffer dogs have also been deployed.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)