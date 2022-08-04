Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Suspicious Item Found in Delhi's Rohini, Bomb Disposal Squad En Route

Suspicious Item Found in Delhi's Rohini, Bomb Disposal Squad En Route

A suspicious bag was found in the parking area near DC Chowk, Rohini Sector-9, as per the police.
The Quint
India
Published:

A suspicious bag was found in Delhi's Rohini on Thursday, 4 August, raising alarm amid tightened security ahead of the Independence Day. Representative photo.

|

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A suspicious bag was found in Delhi's Rohini on Thursday, 4 August, raising alarm amid tightened security ahead of the Independence Day. Representative photo.</p></div>

A suspicious bag was found in Delhi's Rohini on Thursday, 4 August, raising alarm amid tightened security ahead of the Independence Day.

The bag was found in the parking area near DC Chowk, Rohini Sector-9, news agency PTI reported, citing the police.

A bomb detection and disposal squad was immediately sent to the site. Sniffer dogs have also been deployed.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT