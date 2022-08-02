Delhi's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Jumps to 11.41 Percent, Highest in Six Months

Delhi's COVID-19 positivity rate jumped to 11.41 percent, as the city reported 822 new cases and two deaths on Monday, 1 August, according to the data shared by the health department. The positivity rate is highest in six months.

In the last one week, the COVID-19 positivity rate and the number of cases in Delhi have been steadily rising. The capital reported more that 1,000 cases for five consecutive days till 31 July.

Delhi currently has 4,274 active cases, down from 4,509 the previous day. As many as 3,161 COVID-19 patients are in home isolation.

(With inputs from PTI.)