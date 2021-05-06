Delhi Govt Caps Ambulance Rates, Warns Violators of Strict Action

Meanwhile, on Thursday, in a public address, Kejriwal stated that his administration “won’t let anyone die” of oxygen shortage if the capital receives its daily requirement of 700 tonnes of oxygen supply every day from the Centre.

"If we get an adequate supply of oxygen – 700 tonnes – we will be able to set up 9,000-9,500 beds in Delhi. We shall be able to create oxygen beds. I assure you that we shall not let anyone die to a shortage of oxygen in Delhi," said the chief minister in his statement.

“Yesterday, (5 May) we received 730 tonnes, which meets our daily requirement and I thank the Central government and the Delhi HC for their actions,” Kejriwal added.

In his address on Thursday, Kejriwal also appealed to to hospitals to reinstate their bed capacity, which had been reduced to manage the wave of COVID cases in the city.