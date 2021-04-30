COVID: Actor Arjun Gowda Turns Ambulance Driver for Those in Need

Actor Arjun Gowda is helping people battling the COVID pandemic.
Kannada actor Arjun Gowda has turned ambulance driver to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, as per a report by Bangalore Times. The initiative is called Project Smile Trust.
Speaking to the publication Arjun said that he is offering assistance to those who need to be transferred to hospitals as well as help people with last rites.
The actor added that he is also ready to help with delivering oxygen. "I took someone who lives in Bangalore's Kengeri all the way to Whitefield to get that person admitted in the hospital. I plan on continuing with this help for the next couple of months as the current situation is quite bad. I want to help in whatever way I can".
Arjun has been a part of films such as Yuvarathnaa and Rustum.
