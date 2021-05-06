Assure ‘No Deaths’ If Delhi Gets 700 Tonnes Oxygen Daily: Kejriwal

“Yesterday, (5 May) we received 730 tonnes, which meets our daily requirement and I thank the Central government and the Delhi HC for their actions,” Kejriwal added.

In his address on Thursday, Kejriwal also appealed to to hospitals to reinstate their bed capacity, which had been reduced to manage the wave of COVID cases in the city.

"Due to the oxygen crisis, hospitals had to reduce their bed capacity. I request all hospitals to now reinstate their bed capacity. I hope to receive 700 tonnes of oxygen every day," Kejriwal said.

Major hospitals across the capital have been signalling SOS for medical oxygen over the past month, with many pleading to the courts and the Delhi government for relief with only minutes of oxygen to spare.

India reported a record 4,12,262 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and a record 3,980 deaths, according to figures provided by Ministry of Health.