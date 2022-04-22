Delhi Logs 1,042 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths; Positivity Rate at 4.64%

Meanwhile, the Delhi government announced on Thursday that precautionary doses will be available for free to all eligible beneficiaries of the 18-59 years age group in all government COVID-19 vaccination centres (CVCs).
Delhi recorded 1,042 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 4.64 percent, and two deaths on Friday, 22 April, the city's health department said.
The active cases in the state stood at 3,253. 757 people also recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.
The government also made mask-wearing mandatory in public amid the rise in cases. A fine of Rs 500 will be charged as a penalty for not wearing a mask. Those travelling in private cars, however, will be exempted from wearing a mask.
As COVID-19 cases in India show an upward trend, the country reported 2,451 new coronavirus cases on Friday – slightly higher than the 2,380 cases recorded on Thursday. A total of 54 new deaths due to the disease were also reported. The active COVID-19 cases in country have risen to 14,241.
