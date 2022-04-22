Delhi Coach Ponting to Skip RR Match After Family Member Tests COVID Positive

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting has had a family member test positive for COVID.
Delhi Capitals have had another case of COVID-19 in their bio-bubble with coach Ricky Ponting's family member testing positive, the franchise said in a statement released hours before their Friday night gam against Rajasthan Royals.
Ponting will thus skip tonight's match.
"A family member of Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting has tested positive for COVID. The family has now been moved into an isolation facility and is being well taken care of," the franchise said in their statement.
"Ponting himself has tested negative twice subsequently. However, in the best interest of the team, the management and medical team has decided that he will remain in isolation for five days, as he was a close contact. He will, therefore, not be present at the ground for tonight’s game against Rajasthan Royals. The franchise requests for Ponting and his family's privacy to be respected in the current scenario.
The condition of all individuals in the bubble who have tested positive so far is being closely monitored. The team looks forward to everyone's speedy recovery," said the full statement.
