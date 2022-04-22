Delhi Coach Ponting to Skip RR Match After Family Member Tests COVID Positive

Delhi Capitals have had another case of COVID-19 in their bio-bubble with coach Ricky Ponting's family member testing positive, the franchise said in a statement released hours before their Friday night gam against Rajasthan Royals.

Ponting will thus skip tonight's match.

"A family member of Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting has tested positive for COVID. The family has now been moved into an isolation facility and is being well taken care of," the franchise said in their statement.