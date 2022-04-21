ADVERTISEMENT
Free Precautionary Dose To Be Available for 18 to 59 Years Age Group in Delhi
The precautionary dose will be available in all government COVID-19 vaccination centres.
The Delhi government announced on Thursday, 21 April, that precautionary dose will be available for free to all eligible beneficiaries of 18 to 59 years age group in all government COVID-19 vaccination centres.
