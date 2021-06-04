DCGI Permits Serum Institute to Manufacture ‘Sputnik V’ Vaccine

Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) on Friday, 4 June, granted Serum Institute of India the permission to manufacture ‘Sputnik V’ for examination test and analysis at its licensed facility at Hadapsar, reported ANI, citing sources.

The Serum Institute of India, which makes the Covishield vaccine, had applied to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), seeking permission to manufacture Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, reports said on Thursday, citing sources.

The Adar Poonawalla-led company "put up an application to DCGI on Wednesday seeking permission to manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, in India," a source told news agency PTI.