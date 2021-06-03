‘Appreciate Assurance of Vaccine Supply’: PM Post Call From US VP

File photos of PM Modi and US VP Kamala Harris used for representation purpose.
United States Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday, 3 June, spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the US’ latest vaccine sharing strategy and outlined a plan to make vaccines against COVID-19 available to other countries, including India, the PMO said in a statement.
Following the call, PM Modi took to Twitter to express his appreciation for the US’ assurance of vaccine supplies.
Further, PM Modi wrote that Harris and he "also discussed the ongoing efforts to further strengthen the India-US vaccine cooperation and the potential of our partnership to contribute to post-COVID global health and economic recovery."
Thursday’s development came as US President Joe Biden announced that the US will be sending vaccine doses to India, as well as other countries, including Canada, Mexico and Republic of Korea.
India has been ravaged by two waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a mounting death-toll and many parts of the country reporting an acute paucity of COVID-19 vaccines.
WHAT HAPPENED IN THE PHONE CALL WITH HARRIS?
In her phone call with PM Modi, Harris reportedly underscored the India-US Partnership. The call was made at her request, ANI reported, quoting sources.
According to the statement from PMO, the two leaders also discussed ongoing efforts to strengthen the health supply chain between US and India, including in the area of vaccine manufacturing.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed the hope to welcome US Vice President Harris in India soon after the normalisation of the global health situation,” the statement also read.
Harris also made phone calls to President Andres Manuel López Obrador of Mexico, President Alejandro Giammattei of Guatemala, and PM Keith Rowley, Chairman of the Caribbean Community, reported ANI, citing her Senior Advisor and Chief Spokesperson Symone Sanders. In the calls, VP Harris informed each of the leaders that the US will begin sharing the first 25 million doses of COVID vaccines to their respective countries, as part of US Administration’s framework for sharing at least 80 million vaccines globally by the end of June, Sanders added, according to ANI.
WHAT ABOUT BIDEN’S VACCINE SHARING ANNOUNCEMENT?
Announcing his COVID-19 vaccine sharing plan, Biden said that the US will share 80 million doses of their vaccine supply with the world. Further, he said that the first tranche will reportedly be of 25 million doses.
The White House on Thursday was quoted by Bloomberg as stating that the US plans to distribute:
Further, as per Bloomberg, US will directly send another six million shots to countries experiences surges, including Mexico, Canada, South Korea and the Palestinian territories.
WHAT DID BIDEN SAY?
US President Biden, further in a statement, said:
He also said that “the United States is committed to bringing the same urgency to international vaccination efforts that we have demonstrated at home.”
According to AP, "the long-awaited vaccine sharing plan" comes as demand for shots in the US has dropped significantly after more than 63 percent of adults in US have received at least one shot.
Biden has also stated that American vaccines will not used as "a diplomatic tool."
(With inputs from Bloomberg, AP and ANI)
