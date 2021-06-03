SII Seeks Permission From DCGI to Manufacture Sputnik V: Reports

The Serum Institute of India, which makes the Covishield vaccine, has applied to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), seeking permission to manufacture Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, reports said on Thursday, 3 June, citing sources.

The Adar Poonawalla-led company "put up an application to DCGI on Wednesday seeking permission to manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, in India," a source told news agency PTI.

Approval has also been sought for test analysis and examination.