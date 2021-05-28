What Happens if You Mix Covishield & Covaxin? Experts Say No Data

The government may soon start studies on the feasibility of mixing doses of two different COVID-19 vaccines, something which several countries around the world have already started testing, reports say.

What happens if you mix COVID vaccines — take the first dose of one vaccine and the second dose of a different one? While the efficacy and safety of mix-and-match COVID vaccines is still being studied in some countries, there has been growing concerns in India after a group of Uttar Pradesh villagers were given mixed doses of Covishield and Covaxin earlier this month.

All the experts FIT spoke to said there are no likely major concerns about the actual safety and side effects of the goof-up. But, this still can’t be condoned as no studies have been done to test the combo doses.

The Centre in a press briefing also said significant adverse effects are “unlikely” if an individual's second Covid vaccine dose is different from the first.