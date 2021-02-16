WHO Okays Global Roll-out of the AstraZeneca Vaccine Through Covax

The AstraZeneca vaccine is easier to store and transport than some of the other COVID-19 vaccines. Therefore, Covax – an international programme designed to ensure that poor countries get the vaccine – will comprise almost entirely of the Astra Zeneca shot.

So far, even though 172 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given worldwide, most of these doses were confined to richer countries, reported AFP.

According to AFP, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said at a media briefing: