Need Shorter Vaccine Dosage Gap for Delta Variant: Lancet Study  

Those fully inoculated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are likely to produce five times lower levels of neutralising antibodies against the Delta COVID variant (dominant in India) a study published in The Lancet has found.

Tests conducted on people who received both doses of the COVID vaccine showed reduced levels of antibody protection with age, especially over a duration of time, pointing to the possible need for booster shots.

People who had received only one dose of the vaccine showed an even lower antibody response.