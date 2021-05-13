Increase Gap Between Covishield Doses to 12-16 Weeks: Govt Panel

A government panel – the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) – has recommended increasing the gap between the two doses of Serum Institute's COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, to 12-16 weeks, reports said on Thursday, 13 May, citing sources.

However, no change has been recommended in the interval between two doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

The current interval for Covishield is 6-8 weeks, while for Covaxin it is 4-6 weeks.